Town's last DVD store closes after 30 years

Video DVD connection owner in Byron Bay Rick Burns is sad to say goodbye to the video store in Byron Bay after deciding to make the hard decision to close its doors.

Video DVD connection owner in Byron Bay Rick Burns is sad to say goodbye to the video store in Byron Bay after deciding to make the hard decision to close its doors. Marc Stapelberg

"HOUSTON, we have a problem” - the Byron Bay community is saying "hasta la vista, baby” to the last surviving video and DVD rental store.

There truly was "no place like home” for Video Connection, which played a significant role in the business community on Jonson Street for more than 30 years.

But with the increasing popularity of Netflix and iTunes, as well as the closure of the Byron Bay cinema, owner Rick Burns has been forced to shut his doors permanently.

"The theatre has been closed for two years. The theatre brought people who watch movies into this part of town and people who only came into Byron to watch (them),” he said.

"That was about $1000 a week in business which is two-thirds of my weekly rent.”

Mr Burns said he was devastated to be closing, as he tried hard to keep the doors open as long as possible, not wanting to put his "baby in the corner”.

"I should have closed at the end of February when my lease ended but I was trying to win the lottery so I could keep it for a hobby,” he said.

Mr Burns said the business "had me at hello”, buying it almost 14 years ago, after having two other successful hospitality businesses in the region.

"We sold those stores and went for a 12-month four-wheel drive camping tour around Australia came back and when we ran out of money we bought Video Connection, on Valentine's Day,” he said.

Customers "are shaken, not stirred”, and have been coming in expressing how upset they were to see the last video store in Byron leave.

"Everybody is sad about it, it has been in the town for a long time,” Mr Burns said.

"There's a lot of accommodation in Byron that doesn't have a library, or streaming capabilities.”

There are a variety of deals going on in store to sell off the remaining movies and TV shows.

$10 DVDs (movies) or 3 for $25

$5 DVDs (movies) or 5 for $20

$10 DVDs (TV) per season.

"Anything that is left next week will go to my house and I will sell it online,” Mr Burns said.