Why are homeowners running for the hills?

Tintenbar has been highlighted as one of the major growth areas in the Futures presentation.

THERE has been a shift in the mindset of locals, as more and more people move out of urban areas and into farmland across the Northern Rivers.

Demographer Bernard Salt said in comparing the 2016 census results with those from 2011, there had been a 4 per cent increase in the number of Northern Rivers residents who had moved out of the towns and onto farmland.

"In this desirable part of Australia, people are looking for a lifestyle property on acreage outside of towns," he said.

Mr Salt said the farming population was generally increasing across the region, especially in the Ballina Shire where there was a 14 per cent increase in rural dwellers.

"But Kyogle is different," he said. "People are leaving farmland in Kyogle, and I suspect it may be more traditional farming.

"It doesn't mean agriculture is going backwards at all. You just don't need as many families on the land to deliver it. Farming is becoming more efficient."

However, not everyone is working the land, as Mr Salt explains the farmland data also includes those who live on a 2-hecatre block, which could help explain the increase due to land releases and larger estate blocks.

While 80 per cent of the Northern Rivers population still lives in towns and urban areas, there has been a definite increase in those enjoying a rural lifestyle.

Ballina Shire

Ballina Shire has the highest percentage of urban dwellers out of the six council areas, with 82 per cent living in urban area, leaving only 18 per cent on acreage and farmland.

While such a significant proportion of the population lives in an urban environment, Ballina Shire also enjoys the highest growth in rural dwellers at 14 per cent.

In all, 925 residents moved into farming and acreage between 2011 and 2016, compared to a meagre 4 per cent increase in urban residents.

Lismore City

Seventy-four per cent of the Lismore LGA's population live in urban areas, while 26 per cent live on farmland.

However the data shows a definite shift towards a rural lifestyle, as between the 2011 and the 2016 census 472 people left the urban area while 246 moved into farmland.

Lismore was the only council area to showcase both a decline, in this case for urban dwellers, and an increase for rural dwellers.

Kyogle

Kyogle is the only council area on the Northern Rivers to have a higher population of residents living rurally than in an urban environment.

Sixty-one per cent of Kyogle Shire residents live on farmland or an acreage, compared with only 39 per cent living in towns or villages.

Tweed

Tweed is the most urbanised LGA on the Northern Rivers, with only 8 per cent of the population living out of an urban or town area.

This is reflected in the period between 2011 and 2016, showing a 6 per cent growth in urban-dwellers, with only a 2 per cent growth for those living out of town.

Byron

Byron Shire had a population boom from 2011 to 2016, with 73 per cent of the population living in an urban area, compared with 27 per cent enjoying the hinterland on acreage or farmland, mostly around the Mullumbimby area.

There has been nearly equal growth in both urban and rural-dwellers, with a 9 per cent rise in townies and 8 per cent for farmers.

Richmond Valley

Richmond Valley sees a population split of 70 per cent living in urban areas compared with 30 per cent of residents who lived rurally.