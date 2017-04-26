24°
Town with 'enormous heart' raises money for Paige

Susanna Freymark | 26th Apr 2017 6:04 AM
SUPPORT TEAM: Horace Bevan, Andrew Humphreys, Paul Nielsen, Denise Jenkins, Alana Patrick, Roz McMahon, Leona Jackson, Jack Patrick and in front Paige Humphreys with Ky Saxby, Caitlin McMahon and Sophia Saxby at the Sunday Sesh Paige Humphreys fundraiser at Coraki Hotel.
SUPPORT TEAM: Horace Bevan, Andrew Humphreys, Paul Nielsen, Denise Jenkins, Alana Patrick, Roz McMahon, Leona Jackson, Jack Patrick and in front Paige Humphreys with Ky Saxby, Caitlin McMahon and Sophia Saxby at the Sunday Sesh Paige Humphreys fundraiser at Coraki Hotel. Susanna Freymark

AMID the fun and dancing at the Paige Humphreys' fundraiser at the Coraki Hotel, her father Andrew Humphreys had a lot on his mind.

He was busy calculating how much money they could save if, instead of paying $90,000 for a medical escort on the plane, he was hopeful of organising a pressurised cabin that will save $80,000.

The community has rallied to boost the crowdfunding campaign for Paige, including musicians Horace Bevan and the band Push who played at the pub.

There were raffles, auctions and three girls made hair clips and bracelets to raise money.

Paige Humphreys is 10 years old and lives at Bora Ridge.

Her rare liver condition known portal hypertension can be corrected by Rex bypass surgery - surgery so complex that few liver surgeons will attempt it.

Paige's best chance of survival requires surgery in Chicago in the United States.

"I'm still working on the airlines to bring the cost down," Mr Humphreys said.

He admitted a "cabin- pressure solution" was possible but not easy.

So far the Go Fund me campaign has raised $102,657k with a target of $328,70k.

 

No-one has ventured an estimate of how long Paige has to live however all agree that Paige's condition is deteriorating.

To ensure Paige's survival, she needs surgery in Chicago now, Mr Humphreys said. Event organiser Alana Patrick said $9327 was raised on Sunday.

"The little town with an enormous heart. Some raffle winners donated their prizes back to be auctioned. One raffle prize was auctioned and alone brought $1000," she said.

Go to Go Fund Me and type in Paige Humphreys in the search bar.

Topics:  charity fundraiser northern rivers community paige humphreys

Town with 'enormous heart' raises money for Paige

