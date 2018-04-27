Town wants to have the best events in the country

Nathan Luke supported a motion for Ballina Shire Council to launch an events and festivals taskforce.

Liana Turner

BALLINA Shire Council could become a state or national leader in events policy.

That's the view of Nathan Luke, who spoke to councillors on a proposal to launch a festivals and events taskforce.

Mr Luke, whose son runs the Lennox Groove music event, said the taskforce - put forward in a notice of motion by councillor Sharon Cadwallader - would allow event organisers to connect with each other and the council to share experience and expertise.

He said such investment in the events sector, both not-for-profits and commercial, would bolster the shire's economy.

Cr Cadwallader said event organisers were "doing an fantastic job” and should be supported.

"We want to see these festivals and events not only survive but thrive,” she said.

"This is not (an attempt) to take away from anything that anyone is currently doing.

"That's not what this is about, it's about doing things smarter and better so we can attract these events to our shire.

"Its an opportunity to share all that experience all that knowledge.”

Cr Jeff Johnson supported her motion.

"I think we can agree, in principle, it's a great idea and it would benefit us,” he said.

"I think we'll benefit a lot from having this.”

Cr Phillip Meehan and general manager Paul Hickey said they disagreed with negative comments about events in the town, which recently suggested Ballina was a place events "go to die”.

Mayor David Wright said the amended motion would allow the council to address "overlapping policies”.

Councillors voted unanimously in support of an amended motion which will take the discussion to a councillor briefing, designed to establish the most appropriate course of action.