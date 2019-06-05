Menu
HEY BROTHER: Uncle Andrew from the Aboriginal Land Council and Kai Walker at Kyogle's Reconciliation Day.
Susanna Freymark
Community

Town walking towards reconciliation

by Susanna Freymark
5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
A CROWD of people marched down Kyogle's main street on Friday to mark Reconciliation Week.

This year's theme for the week was "Grounded in Truth: Walk Together with Courage”.

Once the marchers reached the Kyogle amphitheatre and Wallis Park, there was a free barbecue, coffee, jumping castles and a long, winding queue of children waiting to have their faces painted.

Uncle Andrew from the Aboriginal Land Council did the smoking ceremony and Kai Walker did his first Welcome to Country.

This is the fourth year Kyogle has held a Reconciliation March.

Reconciliation committee member Sara Pederson said it "brings everyone together”.

"Reconciliation was a blessing and was about removing negative obstacles,” Uncle Andy said.

