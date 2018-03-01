Town finally gets a return and earn machine

A Return and Earn machine is on its way to a Northern Rivers town.

A RETURN and Earn reverse vending machine is on its way to Byron Bay

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced Byron Bay will have a reverse vending machine for the Return and Earn container deposit scheme, where people will be able to claim 10 cent refunds for eligible drink containers they return.

The reverse vending machine will be located at the Cavanbah Centre and went be online yesterday.

"People will be able to choose to donate their refund directly to charities, receive a docket redeemable for cash or an electronic transfer using PayPal at the machines.

"Return and Earn is the largest litter reduction initiative to be introduced in NSW, and now there are more collection points for people to be involved," Mr Franklin said.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the Byron Bay collection point was one of more than 425 operational sites across the state, with more to be rolled out in the weeks to come.

"There has been widespread community support for Return and Earn, with over 115 million containers returned across the state since December 1," Ms Upton said.

Most drink containers between 150ml and three litres are eligible for the 10 cent refund. Containers should be intact (not crushed or broken) and have a readable barcode to be eligible.

For more information, including a full list of eligible drink containers, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au