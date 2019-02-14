Town to benefit from boosted medical emergency response

FIRST RESPONDERS: Coraki Community First Responders Unit (CFR) has been kept busy in the first few days since it was established.

FIRST RESPONDERS: Coraki Community First Responders Unit (CFR) has been kept busy in the first few days since it was established. Jacqueline Munro

THE program was designed to help provide potentially life-saving first aid with faster emergency response times in remote locations.

It has only been a matter of days since the Coraki Community First Responders Unit (CFR) launched, but the unit has already attended a number of calls, including a potentially-deadly cardiac arrest.

The Coraki CFR unit was created to better serve the local community as a joint initiative between NSW Ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue.

The unit provides essential treatment to patients prior to the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.

NSW Ambulance paramedic Richard Brand said in regional and rural areas the need for initial patient care can be the difference between life and death.

"In the event of a cardiac arrest, saving a life can come down to seconds and early access to CPR and defibrillation can improve a patient's chances of survival,” Mr Brand.

"The new first responders unit allows for more effective patient treatment in the vital seconds or minutes prior to a higher level of clinical care can be provided.”

Mr Brand said the initiative does not replace paramedics, but instead enhances medical care at all major and minor incidents in the area from crashes to rural and farm incidents or patients experiencing chest pain, breathing difficulties, asthma, stroke or diabetes.

Mr Brand said the Coraki CFR model has been directly replicated based on the success demonstrated by Alstonville's CFR for over 10 years.

FRNSW Duty Commander Inspector Gary White said the graduating firefighters will boost current emergency response resources in Coraki.

"Our firefighters are often first on the scene at medical emergencies and with this additional training they now have the skills and equipment to provide life-saving intervention,” he said.