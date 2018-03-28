Town rallies behind Roosters fan after stroke

WE HAVE a special brother called Paul.

We say special as he is special in so many ways.

Paul was born on August 10, 1962.

On his third birthday, dad died suddenly of a heart attack and just after his death our mum was advised that Paul was intellectually handicapped and he would never be able to read or write.

Mum, from that moment on, decided Paul would become an independent man.

So with that, as Paul grew into a very strong-minded man he decided on many things.

He first went to St Vincent de Paul to work as his dad did and has been there for over 20 years.

Mum died when Paul was 32, so he now had to live on his own.

I can't deny this was a worry, as not being able to read or write sometimes is not an easy thing to work things out, but that did not stop Paul, so he decided to get himself a job.

He wanted to earn money, not just receive money from the government.

He went to an organisation which is now called Nortec and with their help was able to get a job at Woolworths Casino. That was 16 years ago.

Paul's workmates letting him know it takes 10 of them to do his job. Contributed

The reason for this letter is to thank people.

We hear of so many terrible things, how people don't care today, how there is so much violence and how you can't trust people.

Well, in our life that is not the case.

On New Year's Eve, Paul was at our sister's house in Coffs Harbour with us all enjoying a drink when he collapsed. We rushed him to the hospital and the next day were advised he had had a stroke.

Paul was paralysed down the left side of his body.

This frightened Paul as he had lost his dad early and his eldest brother died at 62 of a stroke.

Being in Coffs Harbour he had his sister Deb looking after him and making sure he got the best of care, but the love and kindness that has come from his home town is amazing.

The staff at Woolworths have sent Paul so many cards with amazing well wishes and funny ones as Paul has a nickname for each of them, so they made sure they signed them in that way.

His friend Lee made sure all the staff signed and also went around the shops that know him, to make sure they signed as well.

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Paul in hospital with some of the gifts he has been given. Contributed

With every message I read out to Paul, he cried with such love and emotion for the words he was hearing. His store manager, Jess, went to the trouble of getting Paul a pair of sneakers with the Roosters emblem on them as Paul loves his football team and gives everyone a hard time that they will win each year.

Jess also got him a belt with the Roosters name on it and a Rooster's calendar.

They also had a care parcel done up with all the lollies that Paul likes.

Then to top it off they sent him a spray bottle and paper towels with a sign on it saying the glass misses you Paul (he cleans the glass when he goes to work). At this moment they are doing up a parcel for him for Easter.

It has been a long road for Paul as he has had to learn to use his left hand and leg again.

He is still in rehab but is so determined to get better. His friends from Vinnies also sent him cards with lots of messages. Paul is not good with time so their message in the card told him he was late.

He got a great kick out of that.

Then there are the people he deals with at the Catholic church who have kept in touch wanting to know how he is going.

His solicitor, Peter Walsh, went to the church and got a Mass said and offered to go and check on Paul's home.

His friends Judy and John have visited and he has received many calls from all the ones he loves.

The people he has met on his overseas trips have sent cards and wanted to know how he is going.

So, you see, life is good as the town of Casino and the people in it have shown Paul the true love they have for him and a great respect.

I have visited Paul once a month since our mum died and just did not realise till now how good these people are.

Paul has had an amazing life, he has been overseas more than 13 times and doesn't let his handicap stop him from having a go.

He has great faith, and because of that I know he will get better.

He loves life and loves his football so he will be back on board again, it just takes time.

So thanks to the kind people here at the Express as they have let me write this letter of thanks to all that have been so kind, especially to his staff at Woolworths.

So please when you go to do your shopping, just remember the people behind the counter are really nice people and deserve a smile now and then.

Thank you all so much, from the Kuhn family.