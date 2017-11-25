Town gets six month reprieve from paid parking

THE outcome of the paid parking decision at Byron Shire Council yesterday resulted in a win-lose situation for Brunswick Heads according to the President of the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce, Zac Tooth.

"The win was that the councillors agreed to adopt the report's findings, which did not recommend paid parking. The lose for us is they're going to review this issue again in six months which is not even a full commercial year for our businesses so it's going to be impossible to really judge what effects this is going to have on our businesses, if the report is not actually focused on a full twelve months.

"We've got a six month reprieve and that's not long enough as far as we're concerned."

A presentation delivered to council by the co-ordinator of the No Paid Parking Campaign team, Kim Rosen, included the reminder that councillors were elected to represent the people:

"According to Section 733 (1) of the Local Government Act, you are obliged to act "in good faith". You need to be across all the relevant information and weigh everything up carefully as your decision on paid parking today will affect many lives," she said.

Ms Rosen later added: "You've heard us quote downturns of between 5 per cent and 40per cent after paid parking is introduced. That's based on research and case studies. (We've provided copies). Most of our businesses couldn't withstand even a 10 per cent drop. They would have to cut staff or close down.

"Please don't tell us that 'the sky wont fall in' because it didn't in Byron Bay. That's insulting. We are nothing like Byron Bay. Or suggest we offer to pay our customer's parking fee when they come in to by a coffee. That's insulting too."

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson has responded by calling for a respectful, informed and open debate in the wake of the paid parking decision.

"We know overwhelmingly our community across our shire want to find ways where day-trippers and tourists can actually start paying for some of the upkeep of the infrastructure they use so we have to rely less on locals.

"That certainly was brought out during the special rate rise conversation when we even had a lower rate rise because we were looking for other mechanisms to get money out of visitors to put back into infrastructure. It's a simple case of equity and fairness that I think is shared and valued and believed by most residents of the shire."

Mr Richardson referenced two of the community engagement surveys council commissioned, saying between 40 and 65 per cent of Brunswick Heads locals support, to some degree, paid parking with the revenue to go back into the town.

"So it's not a simple case of council trying to do something that the entire Brunswick community is opposed to."

The results of the survey have been called into question by those in the No Paid Parking camp, but extended data collection is now on the council's agenda.

"I don't know the outcomes of the data. If the data collection comes and shows that it would be a financial disaster to put in paid parking….it would have too great a negative effect on businesses, clearly we won't pursue it. But we don't know these answers and sometimes when we have a gap of knowledge and facts, and that comes from council's side as much as anyone else's, that gap gets filled with suspicion or fear or self-interest…" Mr Richardson said, he advocated collecting data and then having the conversation around it.

"I'm not fixed on this position, I love Brunswick Heads."

When asked what exactly any money garnered through paid parking would be spent on, Mr Richardson listed everything from better footpaths, for mobility reasons, to more trees to soften and shade Tweed Street, increased and better playgrounds, better roads and fixing toilets.

"I think it would take at least a decade before we start to run out of projects in Bruns," he said.