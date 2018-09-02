Town dubbed 'North Byron's Wategos' is new place to be

NEW Brighton is fast becoming the place to be in the north of the Byron Shire - so much so that some are calling it North Byron's Wategos.

The median price has exceeded the million- dollar mark in this popular beachfront suburb, with capital growth of 72.8 per cent over the past five years.

Some big prices have been achieved in the past 12 months.

Late last year, 4 Gaggin St changed hands for $2.475 million and 18 Casons Lane, the former home of musician Xavier Rudd, sold for $2.25 million. More recently, a rare 5.2ha block of vacant beachfront land was sold by Raine and Horne Ocean Shores for almost $5 million.

New Brighton's proximity to the beach is a huge part of is appeal. Many of houses here are set directly behind the dunes - so close you can feel the sea spray from your back deck.

Others back on to the the pretty Marshalls Creek, a popular spot for stand up paddleboarding, kayaking and canoeing.

The population is tiny, fewer than 400, but New Brighton has a well-stocked general store, the Yum Yum Tree cafe, and the popular New Brighton Farmers Market, which is held on the New Brighton oval every Tuesday morning.

Housing wise, New Brighton has a bit of everything. There's a few modern contemporary, Queenslanders, as well as brick and tile. However the strongest demand is always for the quirky, character filled beach shack, according to Julie-Ann Manahan, of Raine and Horne Ocean Shores. She says a two-bedroom beach shack on a 512sq m block at 2/24 River St generated unprecedented interest late last year.

"I wish we had another half a dozen,” she said.

According to Ms Manahan, an emerging trend is increasing interest from overseas buyers, who are drawn to New Brighton's peaceful and picturesque location on a stunning part of the Byron coast.

Once dominated by holiday houses, more and more people are choosing to buy and live in the area.

A small, tightly held market that's increasingly in demand, New Brighton looks set to experience continued growth into the next 12 months and beyond.