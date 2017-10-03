22°
Town cut off from phones, internet for week

The Billinudgel Store and Post Office have been cut off from communications along with the rest of the town's businesses and residencies.
JASMINE BURKE
BILLINUDGEL businesses and residents have been cut off from phone, internet and eftpos machines after a council worker cut the wrong line last week.

Billinudgel Hotel owner Ken Barnham said workers cut into the road to change a water meter in the village and cut the entire town's phone, internet and eftpos lines.

The establishment's monthly event, Wink Wink Nudge Nudge was held on Sunday.

Mr Barnham said they had to previously inform "nudgers" to bring cash to the event, but it worked out okay.

Upon contacting Telstra, Mr Barnham said "they were talking maybe Thursday" for reconnection.

"The hardest bit is the newsagents as they can't do their Lotto," he said.

