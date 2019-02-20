Town awarded $15k to promote healthy habits

KYOGLE residents are gearing up for a healthy year, with the town being selected as one of five rural NSW towns to compete in the 2019 Healthy Town Challenge.

The Healthy Town Challenge is a joint initiative of the NSW Office of Preventive Health and NSW Heart Foundation.

As part of the challenge, Kyogle has been granted $15,000 to put towards healthy eating and physical activity resources and projects.

Jillian Adams, Health Promotion Manager for Northern NSW Local Health District said residents are invited to join the launch of the Healthy Town Challenge.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Kyogle locals to come up with their own ideas for projects for a more active, healthier community,” Ms Adams said.

"There will be free food, music, and fun activities. We're encouraging members of the community to come along and have their say on the healthy projects they would like to see in Kyogle in the future.

"These community projects will be supported by health promotion officers, Kyogle Council and other organisations and local groups.”

Ideas put forward so far include youth cooking sessions, travel throughout the community, free coaching sessions at the outdoor gym equipment, improving the use of the Active Kids vouchers and planting more trees.

Residents can also sign up for the free Get Healthy phone coaching service at the launch.

The launch of the Healthy Town Challenge will be held from 4-6 pm on Sunday, February 24 at the Kyogle Bazaar.

To get involved or suggest projects you would like to see in Kyogle, contact Suzie Coulston on 6632 1661 or Suzie.Coulston@kyogle.nsw.gov.au, or Martina Pattinson on 6620 7668.