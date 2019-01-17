Hospital upgrade hits new heights as tower topped

ABOVE AND BELOW: Lismore MP Thomas George and representatives of the Northern NSW Local Health District and construction company the John Holland Group on top of the north tower at Lismore Base Hospital.

LISMORE Base Hospital's redevelopment celebrated a milestone with a topping-out ceremony held on the new north tower yesterday morning.

Standing 65m above Uralba St on top of the tower, Lismore MP Thomas George joined representatives of the Northern NSW Local Health District and the John Holland Group for the traditional topping-out ceremony.

Mr George said it was remarkable so much had been achieved in only seven months.

"I want to commend the work of both the construction company John Holland and NSW Health Infrastructure for getting the project to this point, less than a year after the start of construction," he said.

"And I am proud that we weighted contracts that have supported local companies for the project which has brought close to 120 jobs into the region, including 17 apprentices who have worked on this project."

Mr George said the $232.5 million project would see the hospital ready to meet the region's needs for the next 20 years.

"We have a future-proofed hospital, because the new and upgraded and expanded facilities will make sure the health district can continue to cater for the Northern Rivers' diverse and changing population for decades to come," he said.

"When completed the north tower will see three new wards that will include medial and surgical units, and offer world-class services."

Mr George said facilities in the completed tower would include a new pharmacy, radiology, peri-operative, intensive care and high dependency units as well as the hospital's administration and plant facilities.

Hospital chief executive Wayne Jones said all signs looked good for the project to reach its completion target of 2020.

"This project will ensure the Lismore Base Hospital continues to attract outstanding staff to the region," he said.

"This is now regarded as a premier hospital in the region and the state.

"Once the north tower is completed there will be a transition of services including intensive care into the new facility."

Mr Jones said refurbishment works would start on the existing hospital and include new education, training and research facilities as well as the consolidation of services including community health in the spaces vacated.