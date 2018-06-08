Menu
Residents of Lillian Rocks, Kyogle, have major concerns about Telstra's proposed mobile tower.
Opinion

Tower protesters nonsensical Nimbys

by Dr Kirsten Cowley
8th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
The Northern Rivers can be rightfully proud of its history of successful protests against environmentally destructive activities.

However, the protest against a mobile phone tower at Lillian Rock is a ridiculous and nonsensical display of NIMBYism.

I can guarantee that 99% of those protesting the tower would have a smart phone in their pockets, emitting EMF orders of magnitude higher than that of the tower.

Judging by the constant barrage of photos, memes and junk science links from these NIMBYs on social media, they are constantly connected.

I get it, technology can be scary, particularly with the mass availability of anti-science mis-information available today.

But there is absolutely no evidence that the EMF emitted from the tower will cause any health effects at all. If it did, then we would be hearing about cancer or other illness clusters in every tower location across the country.

This is patently not occurring.

There are a large number of us living in the Lillian Rock, Barkersvale and Wadesville area that have little to no mobile phone service and rely on a very patchy wireless broadband to run businesses, work from home or study.

In addition, in the event of an emergency such as flood, fire or storm this tower may save lives.

This tower will allow access to services the rest of the population take for granted and the protesters, who exclaim on social media their "I'm all right jack, I've got ADSL and good mobile service where I am” attitude are selfish in the extreme.

Dr Kirsten Cowley

Lillian Rock

