22°
News

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

28th Apr 2017 6:30 AM
Emergency service workers at the scene of an accident on Eltham Road near Teven. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
Emergency service workers at the scene of an accident on Eltham Road near Teven. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN AN attempt to save lives on roads, a road safety campaign in the first week of May will remind motorists using Eltham Road to watch their speed.

The NSW campaign 'Towards Zero' aims to reduce the NSW road toll to zero and will involve electronic message boards displaying road safety messages.

Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many. Between 2013 and 2015 there were 112 crashes in Ballina Shire where speed was a contributing factor. Statistics show that there are more crashes on country roads than on metropolitan roads.

Eltham Road is a hotspot for speed-related crashes with eight crashes between 2013 and 2015.

"Speeding does not just mean driving above the posted speed limit, it also means driving too fast for the prevailing road and weather conditions and driving too fast around bends,” said Ms Helen Carpenter, Road Safety Officer, Ballina Shire Council and Roads and Maritime Service.

Ms Carpenter said familiarity was no safety-net for drivers: most crashes involved local drivers. "Speeding causes crashes, so let's cut the speed and cut the risks”.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  eltham road northern rivers roads nsw road campaign towards zero

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

Fatal crash babysitter to face hearing

A BABYSITTER involved in a fatal crash on the Bruxner Highway which killed four-year-old Elle Underhill will face a committal hearing today.

  • News

  • 28th Apr 2017 8:36 AM

Controversial Telstra tower being built near Lismore

WORK on the Telstra mobile base station on Nimbin Rd at Koonorigan is underway despite community opposition.

Telstra won't budge on going ahead with controversial tower

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

DNA testing nabs alleged repeated thief

A man and woman were arrested following a police chase last night at Blacksoil.

Arrest regarding 2012 incident and two 2016 incidents

Local Partners

Towards Zero on Eltham Road

TARGETING hotspot for speed-related crashes.

Gollan Hotel: 'We've got a few decisions to make'

Gollan Hotel Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

“At the moment, we’re still looking very positive.”

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FUNDRAISER: Regurgitator.

Flood reflief fundraiser by rock bands

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

Regurgitator to rock for the Northern Rivers

FLOOD reflief fundraiser unveils impressive rock line up.

100 tickets to Norpa's latest show donated to flood victims

HAVING FUN: Student Alistair Moloney, 11, participates in the Circus Oz Workshop at Lismore City Hall.

Circus Oz and Norpa give locals something to smile about

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Gig guide: Fantastic entertainment for everyone this week

CHORDS FOR CHANGE: Music for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music which also communicates the science behind climate change. Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images. Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world. At Tintenbar Hall tomorrow Friday from 7.30pm.

There really is something for everyone this week

Five reasons to celebrate The Big Gig's tenth anniversary

DECADE OF LAUGHS: The Big Gig, MC'd by Mandy Nolan, celebrates its 10th year.

Free gig today at the Ballina RSL

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

UNDER CONTRACT

32/24 Scott Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

There is nothing quite like a brand-new home and this one will be the ultimate in funky, modern luxury with a resort style beach vibe. Features include 3...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Welcome to Byron Shire&#39;s premium rural lifestyle destination CARTHONA

49 Mullumbimby Road, Myocum 2481

Residential Land 0 0 Blocks start at...

Carthona is an exclusive and boutique 6 lot subdivision located moments to Mullumbimby, Brunswick Heads and 15 minutes to Byron Bay. Only 2 lots remaining! The...

Hard to find a place to live

Hard to find a place to live

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!