Towards Zero on Eltham Road

Emergency service workers at the scene of an accident on Eltham Road near Teven. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

IN AN attempt to save lives on roads, a road safety campaign in the first week of May will remind motorists using Eltham Road to watch their speed.

The NSW campaign 'Towards Zero' aims to reduce the NSW road toll to zero and will involve electronic message boards displaying road safety messages.

Any death or serious injury on our roads is one too many. Between 2013 and 2015 there were 112 crashes in Ballina Shire where speed was a contributing factor. Statistics show that there are more crashes on country roads than on metropolitan roads.

Eltham Road is a hotspot for speed-related crashes with eight crashes between 2013 and 2015.

"Speeding does not just mean driving above the posted speed limit, it also means driving too fast for the prevailing road and weather conditions and driving too fast around bends,” said Ms Helen Carpenter, Road Safety Officer, Ballina Shire Council and Roads and Maritime Service.

Ms Carpenter said familiarity was no safety-net for drivers: most crashes involved local drivers. "Speeding causes crashes, so let's cut the speed and cut the risks”.