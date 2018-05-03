Tourists will be asked to boycott shark net beaches

Dean Jefferys, the Skipper of Marine conservation boat Migaloo 2 said he would like to see the promotion of drones and other non-lethal alternatives.

Dean Jefferys, the Skipper of Marine conservation boat Migaloo 2 said he would like to see the promotion of drones and other non-lethal alternatives. Patrick Woods

CONSERVATION groups have welcomed the early removal of shark nets to protect whales on their annual migration up the east coast, but have warned there will be consequences if a third trial goes ahead.

The nets trapped 132 marine creatures - two of which were targeted species - from the start of the second six-month trial on November 23 up until March 31.

Dolphins, rays and endangered turtles were among the catch, which had an overall survival rate of 63 per cent. June 6

SMART drumlines deployed in the same areas as the five nets - at Ballina's Lighthouse, Sharpes and Shelly beaches, Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head and Evans Head Beach - caught 11 targeted sharks between December and March.

The State Government announced yesterday an increase in whale sightings had forced the decision to end the trial in coming days rather than wait until the scheduled June 6 date.

"The risk of a whale being caught in the nets is unfortunately too high and therefore it is important we remove the nets a month early,” Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair said.

"Our SMART drumlines will remain in the water over the winter months and they've proven to be very effective at catching target sharks.”

Sea Shepherd Australia's managing director Jeff Hansen said shark nets had killed many humpback whales over the years.

"Nets not only put these magnificent whale lives at risk, they also puts at risk the lives of the people in the dis-entanglement teams, where in the past, tragically, human fatalities have resulted,” Mr Hansen said.

Sea Shepherd spokeswoman Allyson Jennings said the organisation applauded the government's decision but a third trial was unnecessary.

"Sea Shepherd strongly encourages the minister to thoroughly evaluate the data from these two net trials which overwhelmingly shows how ineffective the nets are for public safety and have caught over 400 animals, three per cent of which are target sharks,” she said.

"Public confidence in the nets after the first trial fell to 33 per cent, which also shows lack of community support in these devices.”

Dean Jefferys, the skipper of marine conservation vessel Migaloo 2, said he would like to see the promotion of drones and other non-lethal alternatives.

He said if the nets were reinstalled next summer "there is now a coalition of marine conservation groups ready to launch a national and international social media campaign to encourage tourists to not visit beaches and areas that do not care about marine life and have destructive shark nets”.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said the government was "committed to using a range of technologies to make sure our beaches are as safe as possible”.

"The community feedback we receive in the coming weeks will help to inform the NSW Government's future decisions on the use of shark nets in the region” Mr Franklin said.

He said while the weather was still warm he encouraged beachgoers to check the signs, avoid dark turbid and murky waters and avoid swimming and surfing near schools of baitfish.

An online and phone community survey will open from May 9-18 to seek feedback on the second trial.

A community drop-in stand will be at Lighthouse Beach on May 12, from 9am and 1pm.