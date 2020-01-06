Tourists fined for sex act on beach

A couple who were filmed and shamed for having sex on a beach on New Year’s Eve have issued an apology following their arrest.

Russian tourists Roman Grigorenko, 26, and Daria Vinogradova, 19, were filmed in Pattaya, Thailand on New Year's Eve. After leaving a bar, the pair reportedly continued to drink on the sandy shores until a sudden urge kicked in.

Ms Vinogradova was filmed unbuttoning her denim shorts, before doing the same to Mr Grigorenko's jeans.

The sexual act lasted for around 30 seconds before the pair scurried back to their hotel.

The footage was given to police, who ordered five top officers to track down the couple after Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyapong Ensarn said the indecent act could "destroy" the good image of Pattaya as a tourist resort.

At a press conference on Saturday, Lt-Col Piyapong explained what happened following the couple's arrest.

"Both tourists confessed to being the people in the video clip," he said.

"Before the incident, both of them travelled to celebrate the New Year. They left a bar on Walking Street then continued to sit on the beach drinking alcohol.

"They said they felt sexual arousal and because they were intoxicated lost the awareness of where they were and started to have sex."

Once the pair were arrested, they issued an apology for any offence they'd caused to locals but added they failed to notice anyone in their immediate vicinity.

"I apologise for offending citizens and harming the reputation of the city. We're sorry,'' Mr Grigorenko said, according to the Thai Examiner.

During the apology, both offenders had their faces covered with hands clasped in prayer. It is understood police fined the couple $A240 each on charges of public indecency, which is the highest penalty that could be imposed under current legislation for such an offence.