Man head butts police car during frenzied attack

A tourist launched head first into a police car during a frenzied rage in Byron Bay on Christmas night.

A TOURIST was tasered by police in Byron Bay after he ran at the patrol car and thrust himself head first into the glass windshield.

The ordeal unfolded when Tweed/Byron police were called out to Byron Bay Lighthouse carpark about 10.55pm last night to reports of a man threatening self harm.

Upon entering the southern car park of the Lighthouse, the male has allegedly run at the police vehicle and launched himself head first onto the bonnet and into the windscreen of the police vehicle. This caused the windscreen to shatter and glass shards to cover the officers who were still in the vehicle.

The male has allegedly jumped to his feet onto the bonnet of the vehicle and commenced kicking the windscreen. He jumped off the bonnet and commenced punching and head butting the front passenger's window. The male has then opened the door to the vehicle and was tasered by police.

This had little effect and a violent confrontation commenced with police allegedly being punched a number of times by the male offender.

The man was eventually arrested and taken to Byron Bay police station after he allegedly fought off officers in what was described by police as "a considerable struggle" .

Police have charged the man, understood to be a tourist from Canada, with malicious damage, resist police and two counts of assaulting police.

He appeared in the Tweed Heads Local Court today where he was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on January 15, 2018.