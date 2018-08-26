Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
15 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria. Picture: Supplied
15 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria. Picture: Supplied
News

Horrific tourist bus crash kills 15

by AP
26th Aug 2018 7:45 AM

AT LEAST 15 people have been killed in a road crash in Bulgaria involving a bus carrying tourists.

Police say the bus was transporting tourists on a weekend trip to a nearby resort when it overturned and then plunged down a side road 20m below the main route it had been travelling on.

Another 27 people were injured in the incident.

The accident happened at 5.10pm local time on Saturday, 20km north of the capital Sofia.

Health officials said some of those injured were in a critical condition. There was no immediate information about the nationality of the passengers. Following the crash, the government immediately declared Monday a national day of mourning.

Related Items

bulgaria bus crash coach fatalities

Top Stories

    WATCH: Pacific Highway crash, major diversions in place

    WATCH: Pacific Highway crash, major diversions in place

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are on the scene of the crash and motorists are advised there is a 40 minute detour in place.

    • 26th Aug 2018 8:06 AM
    Council to allow more fun for less at revamped facilities

    Council to allow more fun for less at revamped facilities

    Council News Councillors voted to implement reciprocal arrangement for pools

    'We want to help those who helped Lismore during the floods'

    'We want to help those who helped Lismore during the floods'

    Community 50 trainers, 80 dogs at premier fundraising event

    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    $1 shares in innovative Northern Rivers energy company

    Business This community-owned organisation is planning a $3m expansion

    Local Partners