Tourism is key to this council’s agenda for 2021

A rail trail using the disused Casino – Murwillumbah rail line could be a major economic driver for the Northern Rivers according to the final report into a study of the proposal.

A rail trail using the disused Casino – Murwillumbah rail line could be a major economic driver for the Northern Rivers according to the final report into a study of the proposal.

IT SEEMS like tourism is the theme of this month's Richmond Valley Council meeting.

The council is set to meet on Tuesday night to discuss a range of topics, including:

Rail Trail

The council will be deciding whether to support the final draft master plan of the $7.5 million Northern Rivers Rail Trail Casino to Bentley project.

Community consultation resulted in 78 public submissions about the rail trail plan.

The master plan is an important part of the project, as it guides all future works.

The key elements identified in the master plan included traffic management, pathways and seating options, waste disposal options, trail security and public access to the trail.

Council staff have recommended the master plan be adopted by the council in order for works to commence on the trail.

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

Boost to tourism

The council will discuss whether to place the draft Richmond Valley Destination Management Plan 2021-2025 on public exhibition.

Council staff are recommending the draft plan be available to the community for 40 days.

The plan looks at funding support and co-ordination of destination marketing initiatives, events and visitor information services, as well as strategic planning, and infrastructure development to support sustainable tourism development.

The draft plan has been prepared to support further growth of the local visitor economy and encourage tourism business investment to the area, according to the council business papers.

New road names

The council is required to name new service roads and rename the sections of realigned Pacific Highway for addressing purposes.

Council staff have researched historical associations for alternative names and obtained pre-approval on alternative proposed names from the Geographical Names Board of NSW for the council and community consideration, according to business papers.

The four new names being proposed are

•Well Road in Woodburn

•McLaren Road in New Italy

•Langs Way for a section of the existing Pacific Highway between the Woodburn and Broadwater townships

•Paringa Drive in Broadwater

Staff have recommended the council place the new names on public exhibition, after previous name suggestions were rejected by the Geographical Names Board of NSW.