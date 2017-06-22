Tourism booming on North Coast

MILLIONS of Aussie and International tourists are visiting the North Coast where they are spending more, creating local jobs and driving the region's economy.

Senator for New South Wales Concetta Fierravanti-Wells said yesterday's National Visitor Survey and this month's International Visitor Survey from Tourism Research Australia showed 5,086,000 domestic and 330,000 international tourists visited the North Coast region and spent over $3.04 billion in the year ending March 2017.

"More Australians and tourists are visiting our wonderful state and spending more - which is boosting our local economy and creating even more jobs,” Ms Fierravanti-Wells said.

"The survey shows the north Coast Region's tourism industry continues to register strong growth.”

Produced by Tourism Research Australia, the survey shows domestic and international visitors increased by 16% and spending increased by 20% from the previous three years.

"Tourism remains a pillar of our economy and the Turnbull Government will continue to invest in growing our vibrant tourism sector,” Ms Fierravanti-Wells said.

"Our domestic visitor numbers are strong throughout Australia - with more Australians holidaying at home and spending a record $61.7 billion during the year.”

The National Visitor Survey is available on the Tourism Research Australia website: www.tra.gov.au