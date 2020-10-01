Menu
Tourism blow as Qld misses out on first wave of Kiwis

by Matthew Killoran
1st Oct 2020 11:15 AM
THE travel bubble with New Zealand is closer than ever before, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed that it will be a "one-way bubble" and Queensland is likely to miss out on the first of the flights.

Instead NSW and South Australia are likely to get the initial Kiwi arrivals due to open borders, Mr Morrison said.

There would likely still be some form of quarantine required for incoming New Zealand tourists.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a one-way travel bubble with NZ is coming soon. Picture: Adam Taylor
There have been increasing talks between the two nations about the long-discussed COVID-safe travel arrangement, with NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joking that "we miss each other".

Mr Morrison said there was likely to be movement on the travel arrangement "very soon".

"It's more likely in the first instance to be a one way bubble, ie, New Zealanders being able to use it to travel to Australia. That's good for Australian tourism," he said.

"I would say, South Australia, along with New South Wales are in the front end of that arrangement because they've taken the borders down.

"What that will do is not only bring much needed tourism dollars into both of those states, but because there'd be no requirement to quarantine because New Zealand's COVID performance is as a strong as what it is in South Australia and indeed in NSW.

"That would take a lot of pressure off at the airports for hotel quarantine which frees up more places for Australians to come home."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is open to state-by-state travel bubbles with Australia. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images
But there was bad news for Queensland, with the Prime Minister saying state borders would likely impact on how international borders worked.

"For states that still have borders up and are insisting on quarantine for say people from Sydney to travel to Brisbane or to other places then we can't have more New Zealand tourists coming in and taking up those quarantine places in those states," he said.

"We need those for Australians coming home.

"So, on the South Australia and New South Wales, will be the first to benefit from that arrangement, not too far away."

While he did not say when Australians would likely be allowed to travel to New Zealand, Ms Ardern has previously indicated she wants to see community transmission eliminated in states before opening the borders.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

