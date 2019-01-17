TDU Stage 3: Bevin now with ochre target on back

Patrick Bevin will have a massive target on his back now he's leading the Santos Tour Down Under after a brilliant Stage 2 win which saw him beat some of the world's best sprinters to the Angaston finish line.

Crowned as New Zealand's individual time trial champion earlier this month, the CCC Team cyclist has earned kudos and loads of respect from his former BMC Racing teammate Richie Porte after a brilliant day for the Kiwi.

Porte does know the strengths of his former teammate which could be a bonus for Trek-Segafredo which is aiming to keep the Tasmanian at the top of their general classification hopes on Thursday's 146.2km stage from Lobethal to Uraidla.

KOM

The peloton should be fresh enough to reel in any breakaways which could threaten to blow the entire race apart at Uraidla to tackle the Fox Creek category 2 climb at the 37.9km mark of stage 3 Lobethal-Uraidla.

That would be a perfect scenario but the general classification hopefuls will be conserving energy for a big finish in Uraidla which many teams are worried about.

Nonetheless the 1.6km 7.81 per cent gradient climb will be entertaining before the race enters Lenswood.

SPRINT

The Charleston was a fashionable dance tune in 1923 for the harbour city of Charleston, South Carolina in the US but almost 100 years later it will see the Tour Down Under peloton dancing on the pedals in the Adelaide Hills version of Charleston. The preme sprint for vital UCI WorldTour points and race bonus seconds will come through the town twice - at 4.7km and 18.6km.