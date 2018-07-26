Menu
Chris Froome in an altercation with the policeman in question , PIC: Albert Secall
Cycling & MTB

Froome crash-tackled off his bike by police at TdF

by Sam Edmund, Saint-Lary-Soulan
26th Jul 2018 6:01 AM
CHRIS Froome has endured a nightmare day at the Tour de France.

Not only did the champion Brit see his bid for a fifth Tour title all but go up in smoke after losing time on Stage 17, he was then crash-tackled by a policeman mistaking him for a fan.

In a bizarre postscript to a dramatic day in the Pyrenees, Froome was riding off the top of the final climb of the day - the Col du Portet - after the race had finished when he was grabbed by an over officious gendarme.

The police are charged with keeping the roads clear for the riders, particularly on a summit finish when their lavish team buses canâ€™t navigate their way to the finish line.

Chris Froome pulled off his bike by police , PIC: Albert Secall
With temperatures falling and riders desperate to avoid sickness, Froome was wearing a nondescript grey rain jacket on the ride down.

Despite riding alongside his bodyguard, Froome hit the bitumen when the officer suddenly grabbed him by the arm, thinking he was a member of the public.

Video and photos posted to social the media show the pair exchanging heated words before Froome continued on his way to the Team Sky bus.

Chris Froome pulled off his bike by police, PIC: Albert Secall
The incident comes a day after Froome was accidentally pepper-sprayed by police - along with most of the peloton - desperate to clear protesting farmers from the road.

Froome has also been pushed and spat at by spectators in what has been a hostile response from the French public towards Team Sky.

Now, it seems even the long arm of the law is having a say.

