Tough, talented, ‘freakish’: Casino Cougars’ best players

ALL HEART: Chad Taylor is in the Cougars NRRRL team of the decade. Photo Brian Olive.

Sports editor Mitchell Craig picks his Casino Cougars team of the decade (2010-2019) in NRRRL.

Corey Torrens on the run in NRRRL. Photo The Northern Star.

Fullback, Corey Torrens

A key member of the 2016 team which reached the preliminary final. Supreme skill set and could win a game with his attack.

Casino winger of the decade Anthony Robinson. Photo The Northern Star

Wing, Anthony Robinson

Intercept king and could steal a game at the death with his sheer pace. He was one of the fastest players in the competition.

Centre, Todd Johnson

Played through some lean years at the club and was eventually rewarded with a NSW Country jersey in 2014. There was no better centre in the competition when he was at his best.

Cougars centre Brent Scott-Hall in NRRRL last year. Photo Brian Olive.

Centre, Brent Scott-Hall

Hits and sticks in defence and has been a difficult prospect for opposition centres for most of the decade.

Wing, Rodney Collins

A mainstay in the Cougars backline and underrated for his try-scoring ability.

Casino five-eighth Trevor Bolt on the run in the NRRRL finals last year. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Five-eighth, Trevor Bolt

Strong running game and pulls off freakish plays that only a handful of players in the competition are capable of.

Casino halfback Roy Bell on the run in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Hallfback, Roy Bell

The Cougars are usually at their attacking best when Bell is in the team at halfback. He has helped the team to preliminary final appearances in 2016 and 2019.

Casino front-rower Jacob Mayer playing an NRRRL game in 2011. Photo the Northern Star

Front-row, Jacob Mayer

Tough kid who came through during a tough rebuilding phase at the club in 2010 and 2011.

By the time he left NRRRL in 2013 he was one of the best forwards in the competition.

Hooker, Chad Taylor

He gave up plenty of size and had to battle for the hooker position in his early days.

Taylor ended up as captain and was sorely missed last year when he left the region.

Casino front-rower Nick Morrissey takes the ball forward in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Front row, Nick Morrissey

Came into first grade as a 17-year-old in 2017 and is now the top front-rower in the team.

Plenty of size and a regular in Northern Rivers representative teams.

Second row, Simon Pederson

Full of experience and helped the Cougars get back on track in 2015 and 2016 by playing a tough brand of football.

Casino Cougars second-rower Damien Benn on the charge in NRRRL. Photo Brian Olive.

Second row, Damien Benn

The heart and soul of the team for most of the decade and a devastating ball runner.

Multiple back injuries forced him into early retirement in 2017.

Casino lock Hayden Pratt in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Lock, Hayden Pratt

Had his best season last year and was the Cougars best forward.