Tough, talented, ‘freakish’: Casino Cougars’ best players
Sports editor Mitchell Craig picks his Casino Cougars team of the decade (2010-2019) in NRRRL.
Fullback, Corey Torrens
A key member of the 2016 team which reached the preliminary final. Supreme skill set and could win a game with his attack.
Wing, Anthony Robinson
Intercept king and could steal a game at the death with his sheer pace. He was one of the fastest players in the competition.
Centre, Todd Johnson
Played through some lean years at the club and was eventually rewarded with a NSW Country jersey in 2014. There was no better centre in the competition when he was at his best.
Centre, Brent Scott-Hall
Hits and sticks in defence and has been a difficult prospect for opposition centres for most of the decade.
Wing, Rodney Collins
A mainstay in the Cougars backline and underrated for his try-scoring ability.
Five-eighth, Trevor Bolt
Strong running game and pulls off freakish plays that only a handful of players in the competition are capable of.
Hallfback, Roy Bell
The Cougars are usually at their attacking best when Bell is in the team at halfback. He has helped the team to preliminary final appearances in 2016 and 2019.
Front-row, Jacob Mayer
Tough kid who came through during a tough rebuilding phase at the club in 2010 and 2011.
By the time he left NRRRL in 2013 he was one of the best forwards in the competition.
Hooker, Chad Taylor
He gave up plenty of size and had to battle for the hooker position in his early days.
Taylor ended up as captain and was sorely missed last year when he left the region.
Front row, Nick Morrissey
Came into first grade as a 17-year-old in 2017 and is now the top front-rower in the team.
Plenty of size and a regular in Northern Rivers representative teams.
Second row, Simon Pederson
Full of experience and helped the Cougars get back on track in 2015 and 2016 by playing a tough brand of football.
Second row, Damien Benn
The heart and soul of the team for most of the decade and a devastating ball runner.
Multiple back injuries forced him into early retirement in 2017.
Lock, Hayden Pratt
Had his best season last year and was the Cougars best forward.