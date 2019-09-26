Tough regulation of NSW music festivals will be scrapped

CROWDS: Vintage Trouble perform their final set on the fifth day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest 2019.

THE NSW Government's regulation of music festivals will be scrapped, after Labor and Greens politicians voted against the current regime.

In August, the Regulation Review Committee -- part of the NSW Upper House -- produced a report after an inquiry into government regulations to the music festival industry, a reaction to six recent deaths at festivals.

The report recommended, amongst other measures, that regulations imposed to music festivals in NSW be disallowed.

Before the vote this morning, Shadow Minister for Music and the Night Time Economy, John Graham, said the current regulations have had a profound impact on both the NSW and the national music scene.

"We don't support the current music festival licensing scheme,” he said.

"We accept the view of artists, festival operators, and local councils that this is driving music events out of NSW.

"Labor would like to see the music festival industry and the government work together to implement a new regime in time for the upcoming summer festival season.

"We offer our bipartisan support for such an approach.”

Lennox Head-based Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack opposed the idea, as it means the NSW Government has no regulation on music festivals and will have to start working again from zero.

"We have had emergency services personnel begging us not to disallow the regulation,” she said to The Northern Star last August.

"I'm quite shocked ... and anybody voting against this regulation needs to be accountable for loss of life. It is the most irresponsible thing I've ever encountered in politics.”

"The list of those 12 festivals has been kept secret, as per the festivals' request, but I can tell you that no Northern Rivers music festival is part of those 12 deemed higher risk.”

The Australian Festival Association (AFA) said better safety outcomes at music festivals will be achieved through collaboration with festival organisers and patrons rather than imposing "onerous and costly new regulation”.

"From the outset, we have consistently stated our willingness to work with government to address community concerns about festival safety,” said Evelyn Richardson, Chief Executive of Live Performance Australia.