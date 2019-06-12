Tough new rules for councillors a 'dog's breakfast'

CODE OF CONDUCT: Lismore City Council's new director of corporate services, Graeme Towers (far left), attended the June 11 council meeting with general manager Shelley Oldham, Mayor Isaac Smith and acting executive director of sustainable development, Peter Jeuken.

CODE OF CONDUCT: Lismore City Council's new director of corporate services, Graeme Towers (far left), attended the June 11 council meeting with general manager Shelley Oldham, Mayor Isaac Smith and acting executive director of sustainable development, Peter Jeuken. Alison Paterson

A LISMORE councillor has slammed the new proposed Code of Conduct, saying is is badly written, confusing and not transparent when it came to staff disclosures on conflicts of interest.

At last night's council meeting, Cr Adam Guise said he was very concerned about the new code, which varies slightly for staff, councillors, committee members and delegates.

"This is the first time I have seen a separate code of conduct for staff and councillors... there appears to some confusion between them,” he said.

"For me, staff transparency is not enough.

"I mean no discredit to staff here, but it's a dog's breakfast code, notwithstanding other clauses.”

Cr Guise said he wanted to know if members of the public could access council staff conflicts of interest the same way they could access those disclosed by councillors.

"I'm a member of the audit risk improvement committee and I know people see us councillors as the baddies, doing deals for developer mates, but there are 11 of us in the chamber but 400 staff,” he said.

"But when you talk about stopping deals for mates, councillors can held account at meets and at elections.”

General manager Shelley Oldham said any issues regarding a member of staff having an undisclosed conflict of interest would be managed appropriately.

"I understand your scepticism of transparency,” she said.

"These are dealt with very seriously, we are implementing a new transparency system, it is enshrined in the staff code of conduct, that staff must disclose this.”

The new code includes:

Incorporation of the pecuniary interest provisions

New standards relating to discrimination and harassment, bullying, work health and safety, behaviour at meetings, access to information and maintenance of council records

New rules governing the acceptance of gifts including mandatory reporting

New ongoing disclosure requirement for councillors and designated persons requiring disclosure of new interests in returns of interests within three months of becoming aware of them

Councillors will be required to disclose in their returns of interests whether they are a property developer or a close associate of a property developer.

The vote was carried with Crs Vanessa Ekins, Bill Moorhouse, Neil Marks, Eddie Lloyd, Elly Bird and Mayor Isaac Smith in favour.