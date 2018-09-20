Menu
OUT: Former Brunswick Heads local Jamie-Lee Dayz was kicked out of the Bacehlor last night.
Tough love for our Bachelor girl

20th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
JAMIE-Lee Dayz didn't have the smoothest run on The Bachelor.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Brunswick Heads, entered the reality dating show mid-way through filming as an intruder, meaning she had less time to get to know Bachelor Nick Cummins.

Then on her first day of filming she injured her ankle during a game of moon hopper netball. She returned later that night with her left foot in a moon boot, which then forced her to sit on the sidelines of several sporty group dates including last night's obstacle course date.

But Jamie-Lee took all of that in her stride. It's the rumours, which emerged this week, that she hooked up with fellow contestant Brooke that really get under her skin.

"Yes I've dated women and so has Brooke, but the assumption that because we've both dated women that now we're both dating is laughable,” she said.

"I date people because I like them. Of course Brooke and I aren't dating. We're really good friends.

"We became friends straight away. I'm actually disappointed there are articles about that.”

Jamie-Lee has certainly moved on since the show, revealing she's reunited with her ex-girlfriend.

