Tough hockey matches go down to the wire

HOCKEY: In a tough game between two fit and competitive teams, Northern Star's Mark Harris overcame Easts goalie Sean Mitchell to score. Photo: Shez Napper

A TOUGH game ended in a draw in the men’s main match at Goonellabah between the fit and competitive teams of East Lismore and Northern Star.

No score in the first quarter then in the fourth minute of the second Jacob Franey back passed to Nic Layton who scored and gave Easts the lead to 1-0.

HOCKEY: East Lismore's Jacob Franey played well and helped his team score two goals against Star. Photo Shez Napper

In the second section Easts held against some good attack and kept Star scoreless until with six minutes to go in the third quarter Mark Harris overcame Easts goalie Sean Mitchell.

Forshaw for Star cleaned up some messy play in front of goal and scored to give Star the lead.

With 23 seconds left on the clock; Easts Dan Hughes made a cross-pass to Franey who passed to the centre of the circle, found Wynard Volshenk who scored to make the game a draw 2-2.

Best for Star was Harris, McGuinness and for Easts, Layton and Franey.

Women’s A-Grade

Coraki’s relentless attack led East Lismore up until the final minute after Jade Gray put them in front early.

Easts were solid in defence and kept Coraki to the one goal.

HOCKEY: In Women's A-Grade, Coraki's Nella Bradford left coming in to tackle East Lismore player Kim Newton. Photo Shez Napper

In the final minutes Easts youngster Sabrina Payne made a run into the circle and scored a solid shot to level the game.

Best for Easts were Charlotte James, Emily Hoskins, Kimberly Newton and Payne For Coraki their best were Jade Gray, Georgia Brown, Nella Bradford and Nikki Clark.

In the second A-Grade Women’s match Star defeated Ballina 1-0 and again both sides were in good form.

No score until the final minute of the second quarter when Nicky Amber gave Star a lift going in 1-0 lead at the break.

Ballina’s chance to convert a penalty corner right on halftime was unsuccessful.

In the second section Star came out strong and applied plenty of pressure but were unable to score.

In the final quarter, Star had consecutive penalty corners right but could not score.

Ballina lead by captain Corrina Busse and striker Corey Hardy threw everything but their defence didn’t crack and they took the game 1-0.

Best for Star were Alana Albertini, Karyn Flynn and Kate Marshall and Ballina, Busse, Hardy and Gabby Arundell.