Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council
CHANGE OF HOURS: The Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre will open this Sunday to cater for weekend waste disposal. Photo: Lismore City Council
News

Tough financial outlook for council ahead of monthly meeting

Aisling Brennan
9th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE City Council is expected to meet tonight to discuss the financial future of the region and sadly, it doesn’t look good.

With the draft budget still on public exhibition, which highlighted drastic cuts to save money, the council has received it’s March 2020 quarterly budget review statement.

The financial statement gives councillors the most up to date information ahead of approving the 2020/21 budget.

The council business paper’s reveal a net operating result deficit of $9,444,700 for 2019/20 before capital grants and contributions but that is reduced to a deficit of $763,400 for the net operating result for the year once capital grants and contributions are added.

But the review found there is a surplus of $684,900 in funding sources and cash available to the council.

The documents highlight the major costs to the 2019/20 budget that’s left the council in a financial hole:

  • Associated costs to maintain the Northern Rivers Waste Disposal has created a deficit of $417,000, mainly due to additional costs related to the Waste Facility fire in 2019.
  • Northern Rivers Quarry is leaving the council with a deficit of $2,016,500
  • Lower revenue from internal works within the fleet has created a deficit of $301,700.

The council is expected to finalise the 2020/21 operational budget later this month, after public exhibition closes on June 10.

budget reviewnortehrn rivers councils lismore city council lismore city council budget
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        premium_icon Fatal shark attack prompts plea for drone patrols

        News "I THINK what happened was enough to remind everyone there have been no protections for surfers in our waters".

        Officer’s diverse path to a top job

        premium_icon Officer’s diverse path to a top job

        News Our most senior female police officer has received prestigious medal

        'Unsightly, embarrassing': Major issue with $4.5m facility

        premium_icon 'Unsightly, embarrassing': Major issue with $4.5m facility

        Sport State-of-the-art fields at Wollongbar have only been open two years

        Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        News Gallery criticised for "trying to be more of a... Sydney gallery"