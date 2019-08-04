Tough day for the Trojans after send offs

GOING IN HARD: Lennox Head No 8 Harry Bungate tackles Grafton five- eighth Kyle Hancock in Far North Coast rugby union at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head on Saturday.

LENNOX Head could not overcome an early send-off and a second red card that left them with only 13 men in a 27-19 loss to Grafton in Far North Coast rugby union on Saturday.

Centre Billy Goldsmith was sent off for a lifting tackle in the first half then a high tackle saw second rower Kurt Orlanno given a second yellow card late in the game at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

The Trojans copped a hiding in the penalty count and could barely get their hands on the ball in the first half with Grafton running in four unanswered tries.

They were already down 17-0 when they lost Goldsmith and it was soon 24-0 when Grafton No8 Ed McGrath went over for a try.

"I saw the (Goldsmith) tackle but I probably need to have another look at it on video,” Lennox Head coach Rob Fish said.

"It didn't look like much to me compared with some of the high shots later in the game.

"We were already a bit light-on today and I don't think we moved their forward pack around as well as we could have.”

The Trojans salvaged something from the first half when Orlanno scored just before the break after returning from his first yellow card from a team infringement.

The sin-binning of Lennox Head five-eighth Matt Bermingham came early in the second half and was a contentious one.

He rattled Grafton flanker Billy Whalan, who was caught unaware when Bermingham rushed up out of the defensive line, making solid contact.

It was the end of Whalan's afternoon when referee James McElligott produced a blue card, ruling him out with a head knock from when the back of his head hit the ground.

Grafton centre Dwayne Duke was lucky not be red-carded for a high tackle on winger Marty McNamara soon after.

He received only a yellow card and proved difficult for the Trojans to contain when he was on the field.

"I struggled with some of the inconsistent calls; I just can't get away from that,” Fish said.

"It was both ways and it made it hard for the players to settle into anything.”

The Trojans rallied with tries to front-rower Jake Carter and halfback Abe Goldsmith, reducing the margin to 24-19.

It looked as though they would have enough strike power in the backline to snatch a win before a late penalty goal to Grafton centre Luke Worthing sealed it for the Redmen.

In other games on Saturday, Wollongbar eased past Byron Bay 50-12; Casino defeated Southern Cross University 40-7; Lismore fought back against Casuarina Beach before going down 29-24; and Bangalow forfeited to Ballina.

SCOREBOARD

Grafton 27 (Zac Mason-Gale,

Billy Whalan, Ed McGrath, Dwayne Duke tries; Luke Worthing 2 conversions, penalty goal) d

Lennox Head 19 (Jacob

Carter, Kurt Orlanno, Abe Goldsmith tries; Hugo Marks 2 conversions). Half-time: 24-5.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 50

(Sam Kerry, Bill Johnston, Benji Tiatia, Hamish Mould, Matt Nean, Nick Pennisi, Louis Hollman tries; penalty try; Sam Kerry 4 conversions) d Byron Bay 12

(James Atkins, Cooper Lau tries; Tom Brooks conversion). Half- time: 17-12.

Casino 40 (Wilson Lovokuro 2, Josefa Lalabalavu, Harrison Cusack, Carl Tahau, Ratu Batiba- saga tries; Harrison Cusack 5 conversions) d Southern Cross University 7 (Matt Anderson try; Michael McMullen conversion). Half-time: 19-7.

Casuarina Beach 29 (Abraham Buatava, Elisio Tagidrau, Graham Dodge, Kai George, Richard White tries; Vitori Buatava 2 conversions) d Lismore 24 (Gavin Tulk, Tyler Coveney, Andrew Sky, Sam Nilon tries; Andrew Sky 2 conversions). Half-time: Casuarina 19-5.

Ballina d Bangalow on forfeit.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 80, Ballina 58, Casuarina 57, Lennox Head 49, Casino 44, Grafton 40, Byron Bay 35, SCU 21, Lismore 19, Bangalow 11.

Reserve grade: Casuarina 21 d Lismore 20, Mullumbimby 29 d Ballina 19, Casino 30 d Southern Cross University 0, Grafton 30 d Lennox Head 0.

Next round this Saturday: SCU v Grafton, Lismore v Lennox Head, Wollongbar-Alstonville v Casuarina Beach, Ballina v Byron Bay, Bangalow (and Mullumbimby) v Casino at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Women's sevens: Casino 20 d Southern Cross University 12, Evans River 25 d Grafton 0, Ballina 24 d Yamba 15, Wollongbar 30 d Byron Bay 0. Next round: Ballina v Byron Bay, SCU v Grafton, Yamba v Casino.

President's Cup: Tenterfield 22 d Kyogle 17, Evans River 30 d Grafton 0, Yamba 20 d Ballina 0. Next round: Evans River v Ballina, Kyogle v Grafton, Yamba v Tenterfield.