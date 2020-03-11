Tough contest for drivers at Lismore Speedway

BORDER RAID: Queensland’s Chris Pagel is one of the pre-race favourites for the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

BORDER RAID: Queensland’s Chris Pagel is one of the pre-race favourites for the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

QUEENSLAND’s Chris Pagel hopes to continue his impressive winning form when he contests the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Pagel comes to Lismore fresh from his recent victory in the Queensland Production Sedan Championship at Gympie’s Mothar Mountain Speedway.

It was the third time Pagel has taken state title honours.

On that form he is clearly one of the pre-race favourites for the Grand National at Lismore which features former Australian Sedan Champion from the seventies, David House, as Grand Marshal of the event.

Pagel, who will drive a Holden Commodore in the race, said it will be a tough contest.

“There is a good line-up of cars and drivers, so I will have to be on my game,” he said.

“But my form is good at the moment and the car is running well, so here’s hoping I can continue my winning run.”

The entries contain Australian Champion Joel Berkley as well a number of major contenders from the Lismore circuit.

Meanwhile, the return of David House to the venue where he won the inaugural East Coast Grand National in 1975 represents a trip down memory lane.

It’s still remembered as one of the greatest sedan events ever held at the Lismore Showground Speedway.

Another highlight of the big program this weekend will be the running of the Racing Sedans Australia (RSA) National Junior Sedan Championship.

The previous winner, Josh Boyd, has moved into the Street Stock class, so it’s a “vacant” title on the line.

Boyd will make his first appearance at the Lismore venue as the reigning Australian Street Stock Champion after he recently won the title at the Gilgandra Speedway.

AMCA Sedans are also programmed.