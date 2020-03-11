Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BORDER RAID: Queensland’s Chris Pagel is one of the pre-race favourites for the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.
BORDER RAID: Queensland’s Chris Pagel is one of the pre-race favourites for the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.
Sport

Tough contest for drivers at Lismore Speedway

Dennis Newlyn
11th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND’s Chris Pagel hopes to continue his impressive winning form when he contests the Production Sedan East Coast Grand National at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Pagel comes to Lismore fresh from his recent victory in the Queensland Production Sedan Championship at Gympie’s Mothar Mountain Speedway.

It was the third time Pagel has taken state title honours.

On that form he is clearly one of the pre-race favourites for the Grand National at Lismore which features former Australian Sedan Champion from the seventies, David House, as Grand Marshal of the event.

Pagel, who will drive a Holden Commodore in the race, said it will be a tough contest.

“There is a good line-up of cars and drivers, so I will have to be on my game,” he said.

“But my form is good at the moment and the car is running well, so here’s hoping I can continue my winning run.”

The entries contain Australian Champion Joel Berkley as well a number of major contenders from the Lismore circuit.

Meanwhile, the return of David House to the venue where he won the inaugural East Coast Grand National in 1975 represents a trip down memory lane.

It’s still remembered as one of the greatest sedan events ever held at the Lismore Showground Speedway.

Another highlight of the big program this weekend will be the running of the Racing Sedans Australia (RSA) National Junior Sedan Championship.

The previous winner, Josh Boyd, has moved into the Street Stock class, so it’s a “vacant” title on the line.

Boyd will make his first appearance at the Lismore venue as the reigning Australian Street Stock Champion after he recently won the title at the Gilgandra Speedway.

AMCA Sedans are also programmed.

chris pagel lismore lismore speedway motor racing northern rivers sport sport
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACKFLIP: Lismore council abandons plans for 24% rate hike

        premium_icon BACKFLIP: Lismore council abandons plans for 24% rate hike

        News “I CANNOT be confident that we have our own house in order... this isn’t a community that can afford more rate costs.”

        Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        premium_icon Super Hornets to do low level passes over Evans Head

        News Here's when you can see the F/A18F Super Hornets in action

        What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        premium_icon What SCU is doing right now to manage coronavirus threat

        News Bid to contain possible outbreak in Lismore and on the Gold Coast

        Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney

        premium_icon Airline to trial direct flights from Lismore to Sydney

        News Regional airline will trial direct flights to Sydney

        • 11th Mar 2020 12:30 PM