Tough 18 months won’t stop tennis star at Ballina open

Lismore's Brendon Moore after his first round win at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Lismore's Brendon Moore after his first round win at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SEASONED Brendon Moore will aim to win a third title at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament this week.

The top seed made light work of his first round match in a 6-0 6-0 win over Anthony Wassen in the open men’s singles yesterday.

Moore grew up playing in Lismore and spends most of his time coaching at Terranora after slogging out for several years playing on overseas tours.

He finished 2019 winning events at Inverell and Coffs Harbour after having surgery mid-year.

“I had four hernias and that threw me around a bit,” Moore said.

“Not really sure how it happened, maybe doing a bit too much, but we found the lumps and got them out.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing since the surgery, it’s good for the kids too, they get a bit of a kick out of seeing me play.

“That is probably my main motivation now and it keeps me fit and playing the game.

“I’m playing doubles with Brenton Chambers and I also coach him as well.”

Moore is also back on his feet after a fire ripped through his Terranora Tennis Centre in 2018.

It is where he has set up to do most of his coaching.

“The clubhouse was recently rebuilt, we have a roof and all the amenities in place,” Moore said.

“It’s been a tough 18 months, we had courts with an umbrella and that was about it after the fire.

“We were devastated to say the least but we’re back up and running now.”

There was plenty of action across the courts at Alstonville, Ballina and Wollongbar with about 270 players turning out this year.

Second seed Jordan Marshall had a 6-2 6-1 win over Alexander Placek.

Mullumbimby’s Stephen Gort won his second round match 6-1 6-10 against Max Narung.

Gort will play seventh seed William Jesser today.

Elsewhere, third seed Adam Gardecki advanced after 7-5 6-0 win over Nicholas Jones.

In the open women’s division, third seed Alyssa Cameron had a 6-2 6-4 win over Lindsay Baker.

Fourth seed Lily Pade advanced along with India Schreiber and Shannon Beckett.

Competition continues today and tomorrow with finals on Sunday.