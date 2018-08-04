Touch of class at the Giants in NRRRL

RIGHT: Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy has been all class in the NRRRL this season.

RIGHT: Mullumbimby five-eighth Matt Mulcahy has been all class in the NRRRL this season. Wajan Watkins

A TOUCH of class and someone you can build a team around is what Mullumbimby got when talented five-eighth Matt Mulcahy came back to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

After all, this is the same player that produced a grand-final winning performance for the Wests Tigers National Youth team in 2012 and was unlucky not to make its NRL squad.

The 25-year-old comes from a long line of Giants juniors who have gone on to play at a higher level and is one of the reasons they are about to play semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Mulcahy has overcome his fair share of injuries since 2014 and will play his 17th straight game of the season against the competition leaders Tweed Coast at Cabarita tomorrow.

He started the year at fullback but has since returned to five-eighth where he has struck a lethal combination with halback Roy Bell.

"I had a few injuries which is why I came back but it's been great being part of the club again with so many mates from the junior days,” Mulcahy said.

"There are a lot of familiar faces here and the few guys that have come from outside the club have fitted in really well.”

Mulcahy moved on to Wentworthville in the NSW Cup after his time at the Tigers before rupturing his ACL the following season playing finals with Woy Woy on the Central Coast.

A dislocated elbow and hamstring injuries followed at the Tweed Seagulls then he eventually settled back at Mullumbimby last season.

The Giants have a team that can do some damage in the finals with hooker Dennis Smith and fullback Matt Ashton while centre Michael Thomas is due to return from a broken wrist.

Mullumbimby have been gritty this season and have found a way to close out tight games under coach Dallas Waters.

"We have a few tough games coming up and hopefully that will set us up well for the finals,” Mulcahy said.

"We had a really strong team at the start of the season but we've had injuries and players leave since then.

"Dallas has brought a winning culture with him and that has helped get us through the harder games.

"We had a really tough draw, we've played all top seven twice except Cudgen, so it hasn't been easy for us.

"The younger guys that have come in have really stepped up and we have a clever spine that I don't think has fully clicked yet.”

games today:

Byron Bay host Kyogle at 4.30pm.

Evans Head plays Murwillumbah at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head, from 2.45pm.

other games tomorrow:

Northern United are aiming for two straight wins when they take on Lower Clarence at Clifford Park, Goonellabah.

Marist Brothers tackle Ballina at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Casino host Cudgen at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.