Touch footy girls reveal secret to winning championship

EAGLES CHAMPIONS: The Lismore Lizards went from underdogs to winners at the 2020 NSW Northern Eagles Junior Championships at Forster-Tuncurry on January 18.

YOUNG touch footy players have revealed the secret to their ”cracker” win at a junior tournament over the weekend.

Players Hollie Matthews, 13, and Ellie Stewart, 13, said paying attention and great coaching helped the Lismore Lizards convert their status from underdogs to winners.

“We paid attention to Macksville the first time we played them so when we went up against them in final we know how they would play and we beat them,” Hollie said.

The Lismore Lizards were part of the 2020 NSW Northern Eagles Junior Championships fought out at Forster Tuncurry on Sunday with 42 teams and 45 referees from across the region.

Teams from Ballina, Lismore, Yamba, Macksville, Port Macquarie, Taree and Forster Tuncurry contested the tournament.

It was a cracker result for the team who have been playing together since their U10 days and training for this tournament since last August.

Hollie said she believes her team paid more attention during the first match against Macksville because they were losing.

“We really paid attention, I reckon we were more ready to versus them, we shut down pretty early in the grand final,” she said.

“I think we have been overlooked quite a bit and now I hope the other teams will sit up and realise we are there after we won against Macksville in the grand final 4-3.

“I hope they will be scared of us.”

Ellie said the team did a wonderful job of reading the play and staying positive right through the competition.

“It was a lovely tournament but a difficult final,’ she said.

“But we created space in the line and opened them up in a few of our plays.”

Coach Jason Coram said the way the girls played was amazing.

Coram said earlier in the day in Game 1 the Lizards beat Taree 3-1, in game 2 they won against Port Macquarie 2-0, lost 2-0 to Macksville and won Game 4 against Foster 8-0.

“The played beyond their ages and they delivered it game on game,” he said.

“And the results clearly showed this.”

Now the team is looking forward to the Ballina competition which commences next month.

2020 NSW Northern Eagles Junior Championships

Grand Finals Results

10s Girls – Taree Flames defeated Macksville Falcons

10s Boys – Port Makos defeated Taree Flames

12’s Girls – Macksville Falcons defeated Port Makos

12’s Boys – Macksville Falcons defeated Taree Flames

14 Girls – Lismore Lizards defeated Macksville Falcons

14 Boys – Port Makos defeated Taree Flames

16 Girls – Taree Flames defeated Port Makos

16 Boys – Port Makos defeated Macksville Falcons

18 Girls – Port Makos defeated Macksville Falcons

18 Boys – Port Makos defeated Macksville Falcons