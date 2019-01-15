Spurs star racially abused at ‘every home game’ by own fans

Tottenham are investigating racial abuse claims against Son Heung-Min from his OWN fans

Tottenham are investigating claims of racist abuse against Son Heung-min during the loss to Manchester United... by their OWN fans.

Last night, following the 1-0 defeat at Wembley, Spurs followers were left fuming after racial slurs were said to be thrown at the South Korean star by fellow home supporters.

One Wembley-goer reported the vile abuse aimed at Son to a steward and then the club after one disgusting individual went too far.

Journalist and Spurs fan James Dickens tweeted: "This is it in a nutshell. Asian players seem fair game in this context. It's appalling.

"I've not experienced racism at football for about 15 years. But today at @SpursOfficial was hideous.

"Reported to stewards, confronted him myself and was called a c**t. While I was standing next to my son. Hideous."

Dickens went on to say Tottenham were being "great" in their proactive approach to the claims.

He continued: "Stand-up to racism and it won't survive, let it go and it will just get worse.

"Spurs are looking into this now, and have been great."

Meanwhile, other fans chimed in with their stories of the racist abuse they've encountered during Tottenham games this season.

One fan wrote: "I hear abuse aimed at Son at every home game from our fans, and in some instances I've been stood next to Korean fans who speak better English than the abusers.

"It's embarrassing when they turn around to look and it's the home end not the away fans."

Another added: "I was at Arsenal Spurs and its rife towards all Asian players, shouting ch**ky this and that.

"Not one of them would dare call a black player a n***** out loud at Arsenal. Disgusting."

Earlier today, Son landed in Dubai as he prepares to lead South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a banana thrown at him earlier this season

Unfortunately, racism appears to have reared its ugly head in the Premier League - and beyond - once more this season.

Raheem Sterling was forced to hit back after appearing to be racially abused by a Chelsea fan earlier this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a banana thrown at him, while have been suggestions of anti-Semitic chants in a number of different matches this term, including the North London derby.

There has been abuse across Europe too, with Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly subjected to vile taunts against Inter Milan last month.

