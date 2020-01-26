Tottenham boss: ‘It’s a result we don’t need’

Southampton have held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup fourth round to force a replay, while Chelsea and Leicester both won.

Sofiane Boufal scored his first goal of the season in the 87th minute on Saturday to level for Southampton after Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead on a swift counter-attack in the 58th off Erik Lamela's pass.

The replay will add to Tottenham's troublesome fixture congestion as the club fights to climb above sixth in the Premier League and to progress in the Champions League.

Tottenham already had to come through a replay to beat Middlesbrough in the previous round of the FA Cup.

"It is a result that keeps us alive, that keeps us in the draw. It is a result we don't need, we don't need to play one more match, but it is better to play than not to play," Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said.

"We were very close to winning. We are in the competition. It will affect (the winter break) a little bit. There is one more match we have to play."

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris attempts to clear over teammate Toby Alderweireld and Southampton’s Danny Ings. Picture: Getty Images

Chelsea created enough chances for a big win at Hull but only scraped through in a 2-1 victory.

Michy Batshuayi's opened the scoring with a deflected shot, and Fikayo Tomori made it 2-0 with a header at a free kick.

However, Mason Mount, Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta all failed to convert good chances while Hull goalkeeper George Long managed several impressive saves.

Hull forced their way back into the game when Kamil Grosicki's 78th-minute free kick bounced off the Chelsea wall into the top corner of the goal. Grosicki had another chance to level the score late on, but missed.

Leicester clung on to an early lead after Kelechi Iheanacho's fourth-minute goal to beat second-tier Brentford 1-0.

Three touches made Leicester's goal - Dennis Praet's perfectly weighted pass through the defence to the right flank, Marc Albrighton's low cross and Iheanacho's tap-in.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers made nine changes to his line-up, including goalkeeper Danny Ward who made a good save to keep out Luka Racic's volley late on.

Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta has a shot at goal against Hull. Picture: Getty Images

West Ham became the day's only Premier League team knocked out by a lower-tier club, losing 1-0 to second-tier leader West Bromwich Albion.

Third-tier Oxford United earned a lucrative replay with Premier League Newcastle United after drawing 0-0, and Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic scored Norwich's goals in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

As Reading and Cardiff drew 1-1, there was a warning over Reading's public address system about allegedly racist and homophobic chants by Cardiff fans.

Sheffield United beat Millwall 2-0 and Portsmouth knocked out Australia midfielder Kenny Dougall's Barnsley 4-2.

There was a 0-0 draw between Coventry and Birmingham. Coventry was the official home team as they are currently ground-sharing St. Andrews stadium with Birmingham.