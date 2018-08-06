'Totally unacceptable': Tree protectors' tactics criticised

Before and after: the fig tree on Castle Drive at Lennox Head before and after Ballina Shire Council staff began work on removing the tree on July 30 and 31.

BALLINA Shire's deputy mayor says all avenues to save Lennox Head's 200-year-old fig tree have now been exhausted, after his last minute efforts to protect a wood duck nest failed to gain support.

Keith Williams said he consulted with a number of his fellow councillors over the weekend.

But he could not get support to delay the fig tree's removal, and he now expects the Castle Dr fig tree to be gone within the week.

"I'm a wildlife rescuer, so protecting a nest is a reflex action, but for my colleagues it's simply further delay in an already painful process,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cr Williams has also criticised some of the fig tree "protectors” over their tactics.

"All councillors, myself included, find the targeting of staff for abuse and baseless accusations of corruption totally unacceptable,” he said.

"I also have no doubt that all councillors acted in good faith in what they believe is the best interests of the community.

"I believe we should have installed a robot barrier and sought alternative insurance, others believed that the risk of further legal claims was too great.”

Cr Williams said he has now exhausted all avenues available to protect the tree.

"We cannot save this tree, but we should learn from this experience and make sure the soon to be introduced Significant Tree Register for Ballina Shire protects our old trees and is supported with enough funding to pro-actively manage trees before problems arise,” he said.