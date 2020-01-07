Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

'Totally irresponsible' reason man smashed friend's window

by Pete Martinelli
7th Jan 2020 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS an impulse most smokers would understand - but "totally irresponsible" Martin Yip actually smashed a locked window to get to a pack of 'darts'.

Yip, 24, smashed the car window while waiting for his companion - who had the keys for the locked vehicle - to return from the Hambleton Hotel in Edmonton last October.

"He had been in the car with the victim," Sergeant Amy Rennie, prosecuting, said. "He got sick of waiting and smashed the window to get his cigarettes."

Nearly two weeks later Yip, 24, was caught driving without a licence in a fast food restaurant car park.

"It will probably be the most expensive Hungry Jack's he will have for a long time," Trish Price, defending, said.

Yip pleaded guilty to wilful damage, driving without a licence and failing to appear in court.

"It was a rather selfish act on your part merely for a pack of cigarettes," Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie said.

He fined Yip $950 including $450 for the drive through trip, disqualified him from driving for six months and ordered he pay $285 for the window.

cairns crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        premium_icon Man accused of sexually assaulting teens at NYE party

        News POLICE allege the 44-year-old assaulted the two girls at a party near Casino.

        • 7th Jan 2020 8:55 AM
        Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        premium_icon Long-term campers told they can’t re-book site next year

        News LONG time campers at this coastal town say they are concerned they won’t be able to...

        Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        premium_icon Fire brigade fraudster remains on bail ahead of sentencing

        News The 36-year-old will have to return to court in two months’ time.

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        • 7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM