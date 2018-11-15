Total strangers helped this woman find her lost treasure

SANDY SURPRISE: Prospector Stephen Jackson said the rings, washed down the beach by the tide, would not have been found the next day. INSET: The two rings recovered at Tannum beach.

WHEN Calliope resident Jayleene Gilbert lost precious property at Tannum Sands beach she did not anticipate the help that arrived.

Ms Gilbert lost two gold rings on Sunday, one holding an expensive sapphire and the other of sentimental value.

"It was a simple love heart signet ring my nine-year-old daughter gave me, so it's very special to me. I wouldn't have cared if the sapphire ring wasn't found, " Ms Gilbert said.

She posted on a Gladstone classifieds Facebook page asking for help "thinking it was a long shot".

But her post was read by Boyne Island prospector Stephen Jackson who quickly gathered help from local prospectors through another Facebook group that he moderates.

Joined by Tim Emerson, Brett Phillips and Ian Lynch, the men took their metal detectors to Tannum beach.

The rings were found within an hour and Mr Jackson said it would not have been possible without metal detectors.

"We waited for the tide to go down a little bit ... the rings had made their way down the sand within 24 hours," he said.

"Another day and we wouldn't have gotten them."

When asked about the selfless action, Mr Jackson said simply that he liked helping people.

Ms Gilbert was overwhelmed by the kind act and thanked her helpers by buying them lottery tickets.

"It brought tears to my eyes ... you are amazing selfless people," she said.

"I hope the lotto tickets win the big one. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Noor Gillani