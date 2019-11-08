Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.
Five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.
Weather

Total fire bans across five parts of NSW today

8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM

Strong westerly winds are expected to fan the flames of bushfires burning across the NSW mid-north coast as five total fire bans for parts of the state kick in today.

Dozens of blazes are still burning out of control despite firefighters working around the clock to battle 70 fires overnight.

Three watch and act alerts remain in place - in Forster, Stockyard Flat and Rumba Dump in the Tapin Tops National Park.

Conditions have eased at Gulf Road in Torrington, Hillville, and Wandsworth, as has the threat to homes from a bushfire in the Crowdy Bay National Park area.

More Stories

drought editors picks fire bans weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime A LENGTHY hearing is expected for a court case involving a Casino childcare centre accused of "corporal punishment".

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing

        Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        premium_icon Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        News She's done flood rescues, helped during fires, attended crashes