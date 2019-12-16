Menu
A total fire ban is place for Monday, December 16.
Total fire ban in place with temps to nudge 40 degrees

16th Dec 2019 6:45 AM

THE Rural Fire Service has warned that a total fire ban is in place for the Far North Coast area today.

Temperatures across the Northern Rivers will be in the high 30s today, with Casino tipped to reach 39 degrees and Lismore to swelter at 36 degrees.

A spokesperson from the NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said they had a busy day yesterday.

"We've said goodbye to a number of Incident Management Personnel from South Australia and to ground crews from New Zealand," they said.

"We've welcomed in fresh IMT crew from South Australia and a change over of support personnel from the Australian Defence Force.

"There are numerous firefighters still working on fire grounds around the area, who hail from across Australia with expectations that more crews will likely be arriving in the coming days and weeks.

"Aerial fire fighting operations continue, with four fixed wing and four rotary aircraft operating out of the airstrip at Casino.

"Tomorrow (Monday) is a Total Fire Ban with a forecast of high temperatures and strong south easterly winds.

"Stay up to date and know what you will do if a fire threatens."

