Total fire ban issued for entire region

A total fire ban has been issued for the Far North Coast.

A total fire ban has been issued for the Far North Coast. Liana Turner

HOT and windy conditions forecast for Tuesday have forced the NSW Rural Fire Service to issue a 24-hour Total Fire Ban across the region.

Far North Coast residents will not be permitted to light any fires in the open as all fire permits are suspended.

The NSW RFS listed the Far North Coast as having a very high fire rating for Tuesday, February 12.

The use of incinerators and barbecues which burn solid fuel,welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting are also banned.

Council areas affected include Ballina Shire, Byron Shire, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore City, Richmond Valley and Tweed Shire.

The total fire ban is in place for 24 hours from midnight Monday, February 11 until midnight Tuesday, February 12.