Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TOTAL FIRE BAN: Hot and windy conditions have caused the NSW Rural Fire Service to declare a Total Fire Ban for Monday November 23, 2020. File Photo: Kyogle RFS crew helping out at the Rappville bushfire in 2019.
TOTAL FIRE BAN: Hot and windy conditions have caused the NSW Rural Fire Service to declare a Total Fire Ban for Monday November 23, 2020. File Photo: Kyogle RFS crew helping out at the Rappville bushfire in 2019.
News

Total Fire Ban declared as “severe” conditions impact

Alison Paterson
23rd Nov 2020 9:00 AM

WE MAY be in for a rainy summer thanks to La Nina but hot and windy conditions have seen a Total Fire Ban declared for the Far North Coast today.

MORE STORIES: 5 things you should never do during a Total Fire Ban

On Sunday the NSW Rural Fire Service announced that a Total Fire Ban would be in place today, commencing at midnight on Monday November 23, with a severe rating for Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed.

And if you are heading to the North Western region, be advised there is also a severe warning for Moree Plains, Narrabri, Walgett and Warrumbungle.

MORE STORIES: 5 Ways to protect against bushfire

The NSW RFS provided the following advice:

Under Severe and Very High fire conditions:

* Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire

* Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant

* Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

Please note:

* The NSW RFS may issue a Harvest Safety Alert for areas of heightened risk. Harvest operators should monitor conditions and regularly check that they are operating within guidelines.

* No fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended during a Total Fire Ban. * Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met. Total Fire Ban rules and a map of current Total Fire Ban areas are listed at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

lismore northern rivers bushfires rural fire service total fire ban
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23 FUTURE LEADERS: Our young students going places

        Premium Content 23 FUTURE LEADERS: Our young students going places

        News WE ASKED schools to nominate students who are kicking goals in and outside the classroom.

        UNDER THE HAMMER: Resident’s concern over forced auctions

        Premium Content UNDER THE HAMMER: Resident’s concern over forced auctions

        News Resident voices concerns over the wellbeing of homeowners

        80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Premium Content 80,000 COVID tests and counting: Meet the team behind it

        Health Lismore lab scientists have been working long hours to keep us safe