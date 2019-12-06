Total fire ban as temperatures tip 40C

CONTINUING hot and dry conditions mean total fire bans for ten areas today, stretching from southern NSW to the Queensland border.

Fresh New Zealand crews have replaced the first contingency, with additonal personell from Canada arriving to assist over the weekend, the NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone said.

A bush fire burning in the area of the Cataract National Park near Paddys Flat, north of Drake is at advice level after flaring up to emergency warning late yesterday. The fire is more than 1,000 hectares in size and is out of control.

All other fires in the region remain at advice level.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the area of the Cataract National Park, north of Drake.

The fire is burning in a north-easterly direction towards Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully.

Conditions have eased ahead of worsening conditions on today.

Advice

While the immediate threat is easing, if you are in the area of Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully, monitor conditions.

Be ready to take action in case conditions change.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information