Tostee cries foul on feminist ‘harassment’

Eric Thomas formerly known as Gable Tostee on Tinder. Picture: Facebook

GABLE Tostee claims he is a victim of a "harassment/hate" campaign and intends to pursue civil and criminal cases against feminist groups.

Tostee, who changed his name to Eric Thomas in 2015, has reported a Facebook group, called Mad F---ing Witches, to police after they posted screenshots of his new Tinder profile.

The post quickly gathered steam and was shared to a number of groups across social media.

Tostee is furious at being back in the spotlight, lashing the barrage of posts and encouraging his friends to report any page that shared it.

He was acquitted of the manslaughter and murder of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright after she plunged from a 14th floor balcony on the Gold Coast in 2014.

Tostee outside court in 2015 after being found not guilty. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP

The pair had been on a Tinder date and had returned to the balcony when the pair became involved in an altercation.

"I've never heard of a harassment campaign this big against a private individual," he told ABC Melbourne radio this morning of the Facebook group.

"I consider it to be a hate/harassment campaign. I was acquitted in a court of law and they don't know the facts.

"They have total disregard for the rule of law, their opinions are not rational.

"I intend to pursue defamation against those who have wrongly accused me. Not only defamation as a civil matter, but a criminal matter."

Tostee says he "ethically" shouldn't need to tell anyone about his past.

"The media created this imaginary character, anyone who knows me will tell you that is completely fictional," Tostee told ABC Melbourne.

Tostee shared his Tinder to Facebook.

Tostee said it was pure coincidence he change his name to Eric Thomas around the same time he was in court.

"I haven't tried to cover it up. I always intended to change my name because I didn't like the old name," he said.

"It was a weird name, I always intended to change it and just happened to do that in early 2015."

Tostee said when Ms Wright fell to her death it was the "worst night of my entire life".

"I feel sad as hell. It was absolutely traumatic, nobody should lose their life in a situation like that. I'm sad to this day about that," he said.