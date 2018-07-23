Toronto shooting: ‘Victims are spread across many blocks’

MULTIPLE people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting across several blocks in the Canadian city of Toronto.

A police spokesperson told local media the shooting occurred at the corner of Logan and Danforth avenues in Greektown about 10pm Sunday local time.

PHOTOS: Numerous people shot along Danforth Av in #Toronto's Greektown. Reports of at least 10 victims including children. Patients are spread across several blocks in the area. Mass casualty response from @TorontoMedics @Toronto_Fire. pic.twitter.com/UK8lUHUP5l — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

Toronto EMS Deputy Commander Shawn Staff said between five and fifteen people were transported to local hospitals, including two adult trauma centres and one pediatric hospital.

He could not provide the number of patients, but said they were dealing with "several high acuity critically injured patients, including one child."

Police on scene following a mass shooting in Toronto.

Local reporter Jeremy Chohn tweeted: "Victims are spread across many blocks". Witnesses told CityNews that they heard up to 25 gunshots. One resident has uploaded a video to Twitter in which shots can be heard ringing out.

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — Nimo (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018

"Holy sh*t! The shooting on the Danforth happened right in front of my place," she wrote.

"I was watching a movie and all I heard were gun shots … so scary.

"I don't feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighbourhood."

Witness Jody Steinhauer told CBC she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard 10 to 15 blasts before customers were told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," Ms Steinhauer said.

#UPDATE: Paramedics say the crime scene encompasses a large area and a number of victims have suffered significant injuries. The fate of the shooter is unknown at this point.

https://t.co/VWZxajDg0n — 680 NEWS Toronto (@680NEWS) July 23, 2018

There are reports that the shooter has been killed.

Emergency services, including police with their weapons drawn, are at the scene and a large cordon is in place.

Six victims have been transported to trauma centres, one to paediatric trauma, two to local hospitals and an unconfirmed number of people are still being treated on the scene, according to paramedics.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018



The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has announced that subway trains are bypassing Chester station "due to police activity" in the area.

More to come.