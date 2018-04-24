Toronto crash: pedestrians hit as van ploughs into crowd

Aerial footage shows the scene where a white van drove onto a Toronto footpath, mowing down pedestrians. Blankets have been placed over bodies. Picture: Sky

A WHITE van struck several pedestrians in Toronto and fled the scene, but police found the vehicle and driver several blocks away several minutes later.

The driver is alive and in custody.

The incident took place around 1:30pm local time on Yonge Street and the extent and number of injuries are unknown at this time but paramedics are advising people to stay out of the area of Yonge Street near Finch and Sheppard Avenues.

Subway service has also been suspended between nearby stations.

Chaotic scene on Yonge St. Paramedics treating people everywhere. Some have been pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/u2RL4BhgQs — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) 23 April 2018

The cause and extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but up to 10 people were reportedly struck by the vehicle.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long told Global News: "Reports were that a white van mounted the curb, drove down the sidewalk at southbound Yonge, south of Finch, and struck eight to 10 people possibly, the numbers aren't confirmed yet".

There was reportedly at least one orange bag appearing to contain a body taken from the scene, where police are armed with rifles.

Witnesses told the Global News the van appeared to "completely out of control" driving down the major thoroughfare in downtown Toronto. Resident Henri Miller told SkyNews that the vehicle "swerving to, what I would say, fairly deliberately hitting pedestrians" at approximately "60 to 70 mph".

#BREAKING Police arresting driver of white van - video shows driver with a weapon in hand pretending to draw it on police.#torontoattack @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/mCeNFkmk6B — Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) 23 April 2018

Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu said authorities do not yet know the cause or reason for the collision and no details about the driver have been released.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to the incident: "Obviously, we're just learning of the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected. We're going to obviously going to have more to learn, more to say in the coming hours".

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from several G7 countries are meeting to discuss several foreign affairs matters in Toronto as a precursor to the group's June meeting in Quebec City.