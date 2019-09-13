Tora's new vibes really Can't Buy The Mood

TOUR: Tora are a Byron Bay electronic band formed in Byron Bay in 2013 byThorne Davis on drums, Shaun Johnston on bass guitar, Jo Loewenthal on lead vocals, guitar, and samples, Jai Piccone on vocals and guitar, plus Tobias Tunis-Plant on vocals and synthesizer.

CAN'T Buy The Mood is the second album by Byron band Tora.

The four artists returned from a European tour and sold out London show to launch the new release, a 13-song album including recent singles Similar, Paramount, Morphine, Tiger and Deviate.

The band recently received an honourable mention in the Adult Contemporary category at the Unsigned Only Music Competition 2019, which takes entries from all over the world.

Tora received the mention for their song Too Much, from their 2017 album Take a Rest.

Vocalist Jo Loewenthal said their upcoming Byron show promises a special homecoming show.

"It will be an experience. I'd say it's the best show that we have planned so far," he said.

"Also, we have a lot of new material to play, and that make a big difference so, yes, it's sounding pretty nice."

The musician said the sound of Tora has always changed and fans should never expect more of the same.

"The sound of Tora has always changed, we've never set on any sound, and that's the beautify of this project," he explained.

"The whole essence of it is its name, Tora means 'now' in Greek, and we make whatever music is in line with our taste an that point in time.

"That changes from year to year, but it also changed from mood to mood, and that's why in this album there is a broad variety of sounds, because obviously in the last two years we've gone through so many different things and we have been influenced by many different things."

Bass guitar player Shaun Johnston explained that not having a record label they are signed to, that means nobody is trying to pigeon-hole them into a sound those music executives may think it may work for the band.

"We have the luxury of creative freedom of releasing music that we have made but that we truly love, and that we can be passionate about," Johnston explained.

Johnston and Loewenthal said all four members of the band still meet daily when they are back in the Northern Rivers, even when taking a break from touring with the band.

"We are still really good friends and we took a break from each other in Europe after our tour there ended, so we came back ready to catch up," Loewenthal said.