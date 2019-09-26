Top Uruguay official faces court in Ballina for speeding

ABOVE: Ururguay official Conrado Silveira Rodriguez pleaded guilty in Ballina Local Court for a speeding offence at Ewingsdale.

IF you're plan on speeding, you're probably going to get caught out - even if you're the Consul-General of Uruguay.

Conrado Silverira Rodriquez, who has been Consul-General of Uruguay to Australia since 2014, faced Ballina Local Court on Wednesday to challenge a speeding ticket.

Mr Silverira Rodriquez was captured driving 76km/h in a 60km/h zone along Hinterland Way by the Ewingsdale speed camera in May 2018.

He pleaded guilty to the speeding fine but asked the court if he could be deemed responsible after the RMS had issued the fine to the Consulate-General of Uruguay and not him personally.

Mr Silverira Rodriquez admitted he had been driving a vehicle registered to the Consulate-General of Uruguay at the time of the speeding offence while he was on holidays in the area.

He told the court he'd only been made aware of the speeding fine three months ago after the RMS had sent the correspondence to an old address of the Consulate-General of Uruguay in Sydney.

But Magistrate Karen Stafford said Mr Silverira Rodriquez could not nominate himself as the guilty driver because of the error made by RMS.

"Due to the significant delay mainly because the RMS had the wrong address, they had run out of time to nominate the driver,” Ms Stafford said.

While Mr Silverira Rodriquez admitted he was the driver at the time, Ms Stafford said the Consulate-General of Uruguay would still need to pay the fine.

However, she adjusted the fee from what originally was "close to $1500” to only $350.

Mr Silverira Rodriquez is not responsible to pay the fine, as his name was not on the official infringement notice.

"This fine is more in keeping with the ticket that would have ben issued to Mr Silverira Rodriquez,” Ms Stafford said.

After Silverira Rodriquez thanked the court for its understanding, Ms Stafford enquired about how his how his country is going.

"It is relatively quiet, compared to Brazil but we have elections soon,” Mr Silverira Rodriquez said.